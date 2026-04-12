🚓 Mass shooting: At least seven people shot at a busy Union fast food restaurant

🚓 Fatality reported: One victim pronounced dead at the scene, a lawmaker said

🚓 Manhunt ongoing: No suspects named or arrests made

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Masked gunmen entered a popular fast food restaurant along Route 22 in Union County on Saturday night, opening fire and shooting several victims, according to law enforcement.

Just before 9 p.m., the awful scene unfolded at the Chick-fil-A in Union Township. The location operates Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Multiple victims, including employees, reported

At least seven people were struck by bullets, and one person died, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which released a statement around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The six other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Former Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley, had shared similar information bout the active investigation earlier Sunday on Facebook.

Bystander video from outside the restaurant showing a very heavy police and first responder presence, as shared to social media by "The Other Elizabeth Crime Watch Page."

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported from the scene late Saturday night, saying that multiple people were shot, including Chick-fil-A workers, according to witnesses and a parent of one of the workers.

Investigation ongoing as police search for answers

As of early Sunday afternoon, no arrests were made.

County and local police did not share further information about potential suspects, but said that it did not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public.

"We encourage the community to remain vigilant" the prosecutor's office added, saying any information should be reported to UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Union Police Department Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS or online.

Any such tips that lead to an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 from the Union County Crime Stoppers.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill shared a statement Sunday morning, saying her thoughts are with those injured in the shooting.

"I have been briefed on the shooting last night in Union Township. As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground," the governor said in her post to Facebook.

Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier also released a statement, saying the community is "heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence."

"What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured, and our entire Township in shock. On behalf of the Township of Union, we are keeping all those affected in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Guerra-Frazier said, thanking first responders and law enforcement for their response.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of the work that remains to ensure the safety of our communities. Violence has no place in the Township of Union, and we will continue to stand together—stronger and more united—in the face of it."

The Chick-fil-A is located in the center island of Route 22 a bit west of the old and distinctive, ship-shaped concrete building that now houses P.C. Richard and Son.

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