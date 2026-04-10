⚽ NJ Transit may restrict Penn Station access before World Cup games

⚽ Security concerns include world leaders, large crowds, and flares

⚽NJ Transit's CEO vows commuters won’t subsidize increased World Cup costs

EAST RUTHERFORD — Security concerns are the main reason NJ Transit is considering closing New York Penn Station during World Cup game days.

NorthJersey.com was first to report that the busiest train station in the country could be closed to all NJ Transit riders except those with game tickets for four hours before the kick-off of eight World Cup games at MetLife Stadium. Kolluri said three of the four games are during weekday non-peak hours.

Kolluri told the Senate Budget Committee there are several major reasons for the restriction. He told the committee that the heads of 14 nations, including the United States, will be attending the games. The station being open to anyone during normal circumstances presents a serious risk.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri addresses the NJ Senate Budget Committee Thurs., April 9, 2026 NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri addresses the NJ Senate Budget Committee Thurs., April 9, 2026 (NJ Senate) loading...

Security risks and crowd control drive NJ Transit mobility plan

NJ Transit will be transporting 40,000 fans to each game, with 28,000 passing through New York Penn Station, according to Kolluri. NJ Transit does not own the station but is working with Amtrak and New York City officials on a mobility plan, which has not yet been announced. There is more to the plan than has been reported, according to Kolluri.

"In order to process 28,000 people in a safe and secure manner to make sure they have (game) tickets is an important thing, especially considering where the world is on geopolitical terms," Kolluri said.

Another concern is to prevent fans from bringing flares to games, which is a common practice at European soccer games. They will not be allowed on NJ Transit buses and trains, according to Kolluri.

2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) loading...

Commuters promised no extra costs

Kolluri also assured the committee that riders will not subsidize the additional costs brought by the World Cup. While Kolluri is happy that the World Cup is coming to New Jersey, his main focus is on the commuter impact.

"The commuters of New Jersey should not have to subsidize the cost of operating this service. I can't say that anymore forcefully. That is an inviolate principle, as far as I am concerned," Kolluri said, adding that it was a mandate from Gov. Mikie Sherrill

Kolluri also pointed out that there will be other options available to commuters, including Amtrak, PATH, NJ Transit buses and ferries.

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