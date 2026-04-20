Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, April 20, 2026.

Slaughtered animal parts from a truck litter Crescent Boulevard in Gloucester City (Canva/Google Street View) Slaughtered animal parts from a truck litter Crescent Boulevard in Gloucester City (Canva/Google Street View) loading...

⬛ Slaughtered animal parts cover NJ roadway leaving drivers horrified

GLOUCESTER CITY — What was that mess on Route 180 in Gloucester City on Friday night? Animal waste from butchered animals.

Police Chief Brian Morrell told NJ.com that a truck was driving on the roadway when it came to a sudden stop at a traffic light. But the load wasn’t secured properly, and surveillance video showed bones and other parts from slaughtered cows sloshing off the top of the truck and onto two lanes of the road.

The driver took off. As cars traveled through the mess, animal bones were spread everywhere. The city had the road cleaned up by Saturday morning.

Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station (FIFA World Cup NYNJ Host Committee/ AP Photo/Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)File loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD — Round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands will cost $150 for the World Cup, which will be the largest sporting event in New Jersey's history.

Normally, the ride would be $12.90. Only World Cup ticketholders will be allowed to travel on NJ Transit from Penn Station during certain hours of game days but NJ Transit says it will discount monthly and weekly passholders for their loss of access.

The plan to get riders to-and-from MetLife Stadium, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup this summer, was officially announced Friday.

NJ Transit is committed to carrying 40,000 ticketholders to every game. It is the primary high-capacity travel option for spectators on matchdays.

There will be no parking at the stadium, with limited premium-price parking at American Dream and $80 roundtrip shuttle bus tickets sold by the World Cup event from other parking locations.

Drought at Manasquan Reservoir (11/20/24) Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

⬛ Woman receives a DoorDash order and is sexually assaulted in her NJ home

FARMINGDALE — A DoorDash food delivery driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Monmouth County last week.

According to state police, the assault happened at a home on West Main Street in Farmingdale just after 4 p.m. on April 14.

The female victim told authorities she was assaulted by a DoorDash driver, who then left the residence. He was later identified as Luis Teran-Carrillo, 36, of Howell.

Teran-Carrillo was arrested a day later at the Manasquan Reservoir and charged with second-degree sexual assault and criminal sexual contact. He is in the Monmouth County jail.

Bucco, Bramnick bill would excuse military recruitment-related student absences (Canva) Bucco, Bramnick bill would excuse military recruitment-related student absences (Canva) loading...

⬛ NJ may allow high school students to take time to enlist in military

TRENTON — If you’re a New Jersey high school student or the parent of one who is thinking of enlisting in the U.S. military, there is some good news headed your way.

The New Jersey Senate passed a bill co-sponsored by two Republican lawmakers, Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, and Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, that would excuse military recruitment-related student absences.

The bill, S-2457, would excuse up to three days of absences for 11th and 12th-grade public school students who are enlisted in, or plan to enlist in, the U.S. Armed Forces, or National Guard, and must participate in military-recruitment-related activities during school hours, Senate Republican Leader Bucco said.

As a proud supporter of the military, Bucco said these young students are agreeing to defend our nation, and “we should be giving them every opportunity and making it as easy as possible for them to transition from high school into the armed services in defense of our country.”

Many of these military-related activities and exams that the students must take, whether they are written tests or physical exams, take place during the school day. Right now, when these kids take off to take part in one of these types of activities, it is not considered an excused absence.

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