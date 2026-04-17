🎓 NJ Senate passes bill to excuse absences for students pursuing military enlistment activities

🎓Proposal allows up to three excused days for recruiting exams, meetings, and evaluations

🎓 Supporters say it’s about fairness and respect; bill now heads to Assembly for approval

TRENTON — If you’re a New Jersey high school student or the parent of one who is thinking of enlisting in the U.S. military, there is some good news headed your way.

NJ Senate passes bill to excuse absences for military recruitment

The New Jersey Senate passed a bill co-sponsored by two Republican lawmakers, Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, and Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, that would excuse military recruitment-related student absences.

The bill, S-2457, would excuse up to three days of absences for 11th and 12th-grade public school students who are enlisted in, or plan to enlist in, the U.S. Armed Forces, or National Guard, and must participate in military-recruitment-related activities during school hours, Senate Republican Leader Bucco said.

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Students penalized for enlistment activities under current NJ policy

As a proud supporter of the military, Bucco said these young students are agreeing to defend our nation, and “we should be giving them every opportunity and making it as easy as possible for them to transition from high school into the armed services in defense of our country.”

Many of these military-related activities and exams that the students must take, whether they are written tests or physical exams, take place during the school day. Right now, when these kids take off to take part in one of these types of activities, it is not considered an excused absence.

This problem came to Bucco’s attention through a local school administrator who had to deal with a student, and unfortunately had to mark the student absent for the day.

Bucco couldn’t believe it, and said it was unacceptable. He has vowed to correct this in New Jersey.

Bucco, Bramnick bill would excuse military recruitment-related student absences (Canva) Bucco, Bramnick bill would excuse military recruitment-related student absences (Canva) loading...

Lawmakers say bill supports students choosing military careers

“So, these young students who want to defend our nation, and go out and wear our country’s uniform, they will be treated with the respect that they deserve, and they will be given those days off to go and complete that process,” Bucco said.

Current state-excused absences include

Religious observances

Participation in the observation of Veterans’ Day

Participation in a school district board of election membership activities

Take Our Children to Work Day

College visits up to three days per school year for students in grades 11 and 12

Closure of a busing school district that prevents a student from having transportation to the receiving school

“This bill simply ensures they are recognized for their commitment and given the same consideration already extended to other important educational activities,” said Bramnick, the bill’s co-sponsor.

It’s all about respecting those who choose the military as a career path, a life of keeping our freedom, so it’s imperative to make that as easy as possible, and it starts with excused school absences, Bucco said.

What happens next as bill heads to NJ Assembly

The bill has not passed the Assembly yet. But Bucco said he is confident that it will sail through like it did in the Senate and wind up on Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s desk for her signature.

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