🐶 More than 100 puppies will take over Terminal C at Newark Airport for a unique guide dog training event

✈️ The Seeing Eye program exposes future guide dogs to real airport sights, sounds, and travel experiences

❤️ Volunteers and families help raise the pups, supporting independence for people who are blind or visually impaired

NEWARK — Four-legged passengers will overtake one local airport this weekend.

Puppies take over Newark Airport for guide dog training event

On Sunday, April 19, more than 100 puppies, along with 150 volunteers, will make their way through Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, as part of an annual training program in partnership with the New Jersey-based nonprofit, The Seeing Eye.

Inside The Seeing Eye’s mission to train guide dogs for the blind

The program is part of the organization’s mission to train guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, helping them achieve greater independence and mobility.

Starting at 10 a.m., passengers will notice the puppies, including German shepherds, Golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, and Labrador/Golden retriever mixes, navigating various parts of Terminal C.

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The Seeing Eye, Morristown (The Seeing Eye via Facebook) The Seeing Eye, Morristown (The Seeing Eye via Facebook) loading...

What travelers will see at Newark Liberty Airport during puppy training

Travelers will find them in baggage claim, security checkpoints, and gates. The pups will also ride AirTrain Newark, board a United Airlines flight, and explore the airport’s airfield, all while gaining exposure to sights and sounds essential to their development.

The event will also feature families from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, who have volunteered to raise and care for the puppies.

New Jersey nonprofit behind iconic ‘Seeing Eye’ dogs

The Seeing Eye is the world’s oldest existing guide dog school, headquartered in Morristown. Founded in 1929, the organization breeds, raises, and trains dogs to guide the blind.

Since 2020, the “seeing eye” dog has been the official State Dog of New Jersey.

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