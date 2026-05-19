Police arrest second NJ man for Chick-fil-A shooting that killed man, injured 6
🚨 Police arrest an Irvington man in connection with the deadly Chick-fil-A shooting in Union.
🚨 One man was killed and six people were wounded when masked gunmen opened fire.
🚨 A Newark man already faces murder and attempted murder charges in the April shooting.
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police have arrested a second New Jersey man for a role in last month’s deadly shooting at a busy fast-food restaurant.
Masked gunmen entered the Chick-fil-A along Route 22 in Union County on Saturday, April 11, about an hour before closing time at 9 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Read More: Several people shot in Chick-fil-A restaurant in Union NJ
Deadly Union Chick-fil-A shooting left one dead, six injured
One person, 23-year-old Malek Shepherd of New York City, was shot and killed.
Six other people were also shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators worked to track down suspects caught on surveillance video and on May 1, 20-year-old Newark resident Jaheed Fields was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and additional weapons offenses.
Read More: Newark man charged in fatal shooting at Union Chick-fil-A
Irvington man charged with weapons offenses in Route 22 attack
On Monday, 23-year-old Rahqueel Floyd, of Irvington, was arrested and charged with
possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, both second-degree offenses.
The shooting appeared to be targeted, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel previously said.
Floyd is being held at Essex County Jail, pending a remote first court appearance set for Friday.
In a separate case in February, Fields was sentenced to one year of probation for unlawful possession of a weapon for having an unlicensed handgun.
He is due back in court on June 25 for a pre-indictment conference.
Authorities seek tips in Union County restaurant shooting
Anyone with information is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Union Police Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.
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Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman