🚨 Police arrest an Irvington man in connection with the deadly Chick-fil-A shooting in Union.

🚨 One man was killed and six people were wounded when masked gunmen opened fire.

🚨 A Newark man already faces murder and attempted murder charges in the April shooting.

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police have arrested a second New Jersey man for a role in last month’s deadly shooting at a busy fast-food restaurant.

Masked gunmen entered the Chick-fil-A along Route 22 in Union County on Saturday, April 11, about an hour before closing time at 9 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Union County NJ map police car (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Deadly Union Chick-fil-A shooting left one dead, six injured

One person, 23-year-old Malek Shepherd of New York City, was shot and killed.

Six other people were also shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators worked to track down suspects caught on surveillance video and on May 1, 20-year-old Newark resident Jaheed Fields was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and additional weapons offenses.

Chick-fil-A Union location along Route 22 in NJ shooting investigation Chick-fil-A Union location along Route 22 in NJ (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Irvington man charged with weapons offenses in Route 22 attack

On Monday, 23-year-old Rahqueel Floyd, of Irvington, was arrested and charged with

possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, both second-degree offenses.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel previously said.

Floyd is being held at Essex County Jail, pending a remote first court appearance set for Friday.

In a separate case in February, Fields was sentenced to one year of probation for unlawful possession of a weapon for having an unlicensed handgun.

He is due back in court on June 25 for a pre-indictment conference.

Authorities seek tips in Union County restaurant shooting

Anyone with information is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Union Police Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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