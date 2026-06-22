Nizaiah Ellis (Delaware State Police) Nizaiah Ellis (Delaware State Police)

🚔 A 23-year-old Gloucester County man is accused of fleeing after a crash that killed two 17-year-olds walking an e-bike along a Delaware highway.

💔 Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene after being struck early Saturday morning.

⚖️ Delaware State Police charged the New Jersey driver with multiple hit-and-run offenses as the investigation continues.

A Gloucester County man has been arrested and charged in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenage pedestrians in Townsend, Delaware, early Saturday morning.

New Jersey driver charged in deadly Delaware hit-and-run

According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 1:10 a.m. on June 20, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, both 17, were walking an electric bike in or near the left lane of southbound Dupont Parkway, south of Denny Lynn Drive, when a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Dupont Parkway, toward the pair.

The driver, later identified as Nizaiah Ellis, 23, of Newfield, New Jersey, struck the teens with the front of his vehicle, initially stopped, but then left the scene, according to a preliminary investigation.

Two teens killed while walking e-bike on Dupont Parkway

Troopers later located the Nissan, pulled the car over, and noticed the damage consistent with the collision, State Police reported.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ellis was taken into custody. Through the investigation, troopers confirmed the Nissan was involved in the crash.

Delaware State Police investigation leads to arrest

Ellis was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, and failure to report a collision resulting in death.

He is being held at the Delaware Department of Correction on a $12,050 secured bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

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