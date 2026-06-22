⚠️ A senior correctional police officer and five others were charged in a prison contraband case.

➡️ Investigators launched the probe at South Woods State Prison after receiving a tip in 2024.

🔴 Officials say the suspects face money laundering and contraband-related charges.

TRENTON — State Department of Corrections officials say they have charged a senior correctional police officer and five other people for taking part in a contraband smuggling and money laundering operation.

In September 2024, authorities launched an investigation into activities at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.

A tip was received that an officer was taking bribes and sneaking in banned goods.



Read More: NJ jail guard got paid thousands to smuggle drugs and phones

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Cumberland County court, ( Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Tip about bribery sparked South Woods State Prison investigation

After the investigation wrapped up, 39-year-old senior correctional police officer Kenneth Stinson, of Penns Grove, was arrested on June first.

Stinson is currently suspended with pay, pending termination proceedings, according to a spokesperson for the corrections department on Monday.

He and five other men and women now each face charges of third-degree money laundering and introduction of contraband, a disorderly persons offense.

None of the other individuals charged are correctional police officers. Of several former and current prisoners and civilian associates, the following were arrested:

▪️Rashawn Bond, 49, Leesburg

▪️John Tracy, 50, Glassboro

▪️James Gallichio, 42, Parlin

▪️Desiree Tracy, 52, Glassboro

▪️Melanie Posey, 53, Conyers, Ga.

Read More: Mercer County jail officer admits to smuggling drugs for inmates

South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton (Google Maps) NJ corrections officer accused in prison smuggling ring - South Woods State Prison Bridgeton Google Maps

Corrections officials say contraband threatens prison safety

"Contraband directly threatens the lives and safety of everyone within correctional facilities," state Corrections Department Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said in a written statement.

"Introducing prohibited items puts both staff and the incarcerated population at risk. This successful investigation by the South Woods State Prison Special Investigations Division reflects a total commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and stable environment," Kuhn continued.

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