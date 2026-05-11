$360M deal transforms NJ’s legendary Budweiser brewery
🍺 Former Anheuser-Busch brewery in Newark has officially sold for $360 million.
🏭 Goodman Group plans to turn the massive 86-acre property into a logistics and industrial hub.
✈️ The iconic Budweiser brewery near Newark Airport operated since 1951.
NEWARK — Months after shuttering an iconic brewery across from Newark Liberty International Airport, Anheuser-Busch has closed on the massive sale of the property.
Goodman Group spent $360 million buying the 86-acre site, as first announced in December.
The majority of the sale was for the land itself, while $43.6 million of the total was for 1.7 million-square-foot of existing facilities, CoStar reported.
The brewery first opened in 1951 — second oldest only to Anheuser-Busch’s flagship brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.
It made and packaged a number of the company's beer products, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Rolling Rock, Busch, Natural Light and King Cobra, before the December announcement that the Newark site was down and sold to the Goodman Group
Read More: Anheuser-Busch to close Newark brewery after 75 years
Goodman Group to redevelop Newark beer plant into logistics hub
Goodman Group plans to repurpose the Newark site for industrial manufacturing and logistics uses.
The same company bought the Jersey City location of the former New York Daily News printing facility in 2024.
“We are enthusiastic about the Northern New Jersey market, which remains robust in terms of the underlying demand for modern warehousing and distribution space,” North American CEO Anthony Rozic said at the time, adding they were “actively pursuing” other sites in the area.
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz