New Jersey homeowners are getting hit twice: sky-high property taxes and school districts still cutting teachers, closing buildings and hiking fees.

In our previous report, we showed how towns across the state — from Lakewood to Middletown to Cherry Hill — are being squeezed by a school funding system many say is broken, with suburban communities paying more while losing state aid.

Now, we’re breaking down the numbers even further.

📊 See the full breakdown

Below is a ranked look at the Top 20 New Jersey municipalities with the highest average school tax bills, based on the latest state data.

Scroll through to the end to see where your town stands and just how high the cost of education has climbed in the Garden State.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

💸 The towns paying the MOST for schools

Some New Jersey homeowners are paying staggering amounts just for schools alone.

In dozens of municipalities, the average school tax bill climbs into five figures, putting enormous pressure on middle-class homeowners already stretched thin by rising costs across the board.

Many of these same towns are still facing layoffs and program cuts, and budget gaps, despite those massive local contributions.

This data underscores the central complaint about New Jersey’s school funding formula: Suburban taxpayers are carrying a heavier load as aid is shifting unevenly across districts. These are towns that are neither wealthy nor heavily subsidized by the state and local property taxes are being pushed to the limit.