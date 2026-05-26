⚠️ State officials say many New Jersey schools still have plumbing that can expose children to lead.

➡️ More than 115,000 lead service lines remain across New Jersey despite replacement efforts.

🔴 School districts can now apply for state grants to install certified lead water filters.

Nearly half of New Jersey schools have outdated pipes that allow dangerous levels of lead to leach into drinking water for students and staff, according to the state Department of Education.

In 2021, the state mandated that all lead service lines in New Jersey must be replaced within the following decade. These pipes that deliver water to homes and other buildings were soldered with lead before its usage was banned in the mid-1980s. An estimated 20% of all lead exposure is through drinking water, officials say.

Lead water pipes pulled from underneath the street are seen in Newark, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Lead water pipes pulled from underneath the street are seen in Newark, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Thousands of New Jersey lead service lines still need replacement

Since then, more than 48,000 lead service lines have been replaced; around 115,000 remain, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $103 million in funding to remove thousands more lines throughout New Jersey.

However, even if every lead service line in New Jersey were removed, it wouldn't be enough to safeguard students from the dangerous effects of lead. Children are especially vulnerable to lead exposure, which causes permanent damage to developing brains. The lead action level is 15 micrograms of lead per liter of water, though no amount of lead is considered safe.

New Jersey schools can't fully remove lead plumbing without major construction

Many schools have vast indoor lead plumbing that can't be replaced unless entire chunks of the buildings are ripped out, according to Deandrah Cameron, a policy manager at New Jersey Future. That means there will always be some lead when drinking water at these schools is tested every three years.

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"It's a risk we can't afford to take, especially in environments where students are supposed to thrive," said Cameron.

Lawmakers and advocates, like those at New Jersey Future and Jersey Water Works, have settled on a different solution: lead filters that can be installed in faucets, drinking fountains, and bottle-filling stations. Cameron says the "Filter First" approach is proactive, making sure that certified lead filters are installed throughout schools.

Zurn Elkay's filter is one example of a filter certified to reduce lead, cysts, and chlorine taste and odor from drinking water. (Photo: Business Wire) Zurn Elkay's filter is one example of a filter certified to reduce lead, cysts, and chlorine taste and odor from drinking water. (Photo: Business Wire) loading...

State grants are available for schools to install lead filters

Last year, the state created the School Lead Filters Program. Every school district can now apply for a grant to get reimbursement funds for lead filters. Applications are open through Sept. 30, 2026, but it's up to school boards to approve the filters.

Cameron urges parents to make sure their local school officials are on top of applying for these grants so the filters are installed and the costs are covered.

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