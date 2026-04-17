⚽ NJ Transit will charge World Cup fans $150 roundtrip on matchdays

⚽ Regular commuters face disruptions but will get small discounts on June passes

⚽ Gov. Mikie Sherrlls insist FIFA should bear the cost of transporting fans

Round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands will cost $150 for the World Cup, which will be the largest sporting event in New Jersey's history.

Normally, the ride would be $12.90. Only World Cup ticketholders will be allowed to travel on NJ Transit from Penn Station during certain hours of game days but NJ Transit says it will discount monthly and weekly passholders for their loss of access.

The plan to get riders to-and-from MetLife Stadium, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup this summer, was officially announced Friday.

NJ Transit is committed to carrying 40,000 ticketholders to every game. It is the primary high-capacity travel option for spectators on matchdays.

There will be no parking at the stadium, with limited premium-price parking at American Dream and $80 roundtrip shuttle bus tickets sold by the World Cup event from other parking locations.

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MetLife Stadium renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup MetLife Stadium renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup (News 12) loading...

Among the highlights for ticket holders:

New York Penn Station will be limited to World Cup ticket holders on matchdays four hours before kickoff. Train tickets must be purchased in advance using the NJ Transit app. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 13.

will be limited to World Cup ticket holders on matchdays four hours before kickoff. Train tickets must be purchased in advance using the NJ Transit app. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 13. A roundtrip ticket is $150.

There is no parking on stadium property. Ticketholders will ride the stadium shuttle from "key locations" across New Jersey and New York.

Full information can be found at nynjfwc26.com/getting-to-nynj-stadium/

Commuters will also get benefits from the World Cup.

June Monthly Pass Holders - 3% discount applied to the June pass

- 3% discount applied to the June pass Weekly Pass Customers - 5% discount on each of two weekly passes that include June 22nd & June 30th.

- 5% discount on each of two weekly passes that include June 22nd & June 30th. Flex Pass Users - 5% discount on Flex Pass purchase

Gov. Mikie Sherrill praised the plan and said New Jersey is "ready and excited" to host eight World Cup matches, including the final. But she reiterated that regular commuters cannot take on the extra costs.

"The plan strikes the right balance between showcasing New Jersey on the world stage and protecting residents and the workforce who use NJ Transit daily, according to the governor.

“We are committed to ensuring costs are shared fairly. As I have said repeatedly, FIFA should cover the cost of transporting its fans. If it won’t, we will not be subsidizing World Cup ticket holders on the backs of New Jerseyans who rely on NJ Transit every day.

Match schedule

· Saturday, June 13, 2026 – 6 p.m.

· Tuesday, June 16, 2026 – 3 p.m.

· Monday, June 22, 2026 – 8 p.m.

· Thursday, June 25, 2026 – 4 p.m.

· Saturday, June 27, 2026 – 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, June 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.

· Sunday, July 5, 2026 – 4 p.m.

· Sunday, July 19, 2026 – 3 p.m.

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