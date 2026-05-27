🐕 Two dogs were struck and killed by a freight train while walking off-leash with their owner in Branchburg, police said.

🚆 Police temporarily stopped rail traffic after the tragic incident near the Raritan River tracks.

⚠️ Investigators say the owner tried to get the dogs off the tracks but could not reach them before the train arrived.

BRANCHBURG — Two unleashed dogs were tragically struck and killed by a freight train in Somerset County while on a walk with their owner, according to officials.

Two dogs killed by train in Branchburg

On Tuesday, just after 10 a.m., Branchburg police responded to 107 Elm Street in Neshanic Station for a report of two dogs that were struck by a train.

Immediately, police halted train traffic on the Norfolk Regional Railroad.

Somerset County police investigate fatal dog train accident

An investigation determined that the dogs were being walked off-leash by their owner on the train tracks before the owner realized that a train was coming.

The owner was not able to get the dogs off the tracks before they were struck and killed by the oncoming train, said Branchburg Police Chief Richard L. Buck.

Freight train service halted after dogs struck on railroad bridge

Officers found the two deceased dogs on the bridge of the tracks above the Raritan River. They were removed and turned over to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, Buck said.

The dogs’ owner was not injured, and police determined there was no indication of any intentional wrongdoing by the owner.

Once the area was cleared, the Norfolk Southern Railroad resumed service.

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