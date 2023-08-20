This NJ golf course is criminally underrated

New Jersey is known for some pretty highly rated public golf courses. We have a number of them that will make national lists for the best in the country.

But I recently found one that’s maybe not as well known, but should be.

That course would be Neshanic Valley in Neshanic Station.

The property has three nine-hole courses — the ridge, meadow and lake courses. In total, they’ve got 36 holes on-premises because there is also a beginner course.

They also have great practice facilities for you to use. Multiple putting greens, and a driving range that lets you hit off of grass instead of turf.

You’re situated within the mountains of Somerset County. It makes for a beautiful setting. The course is more of a links style so it’s designed to be rather open and forgiving. If you’re someone who doesn’t hit the ball too straight, fear not!

As for the quality of course too, it’s not too expensive. I played a weekend round on Saturday afternoon for $65. And believe me, for the quality of the course that you’re getting, that’s a steal. A lot of public courses tend to overcharge for conditions and course design that aren’t worth it.

But not at Neshanic Valley. Their layout and conditions are top-tier for an NJ public course.

You likely won't have a pace of play problem either considering they have 36 holes. Your round should take around 4 hours max.

Check it out the next time you’re booking a tee time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

