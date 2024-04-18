Stepson of ex-Real Housewife of NJ faces Capitol insurrection charges
An ex-cast member of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” appears to have accidentally helped lead federal authorities to her stepson, now charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Tyler Campanella was arrested in New York City and faces five federal misdemeanor charges, as reported by NBC News, citing court records.
Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker was on the Bravo reality series for two years. In 2016, she joined for Season 7 and also appeared in Season 8 before parting ways with the show.
A cell phone registered to Flicker, with Campanella as an account user, pinged from the interior of the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal court documents include screenshots and images of a man who appears to be Campanella, many taken from videos available on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.
Campanella had shared video and images to his social media accounts, but later deleted the content — a screenshot showed Flicker had also shared some of the content, since deleted.
The ex-reality star had added the captioned "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler, we love you," with the hashtag "Stop the steal."
In recent years, Flicker has been an adamant and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, with content from Mar-a-Lago and outside Trump's jet dominating her Instagram feed.
Flicker grew up in Cherry Hill and lived in a sprawling Tenafly mansion while on RHONJ.
She and her husband have since moved to Florida — selling the six-bedroom home for $2.8 million in 2021, according to real estate records.
Flicker has also been a close friend of Trump’s attorney and spokesperson, Alina Habba, another NJ native.
The law firm, Habba, Madaio and Associates is also based in Bedminster, with an office in New York.
NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander
Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt