Stepson of ex-Real Housewife of NJ faces Capitol insurrection charges

An ex-cast member of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” appears to have accidentally helped lead federal authorities to her stepson, now charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tyler Campanella was arrested in New York City and faces five federal misdemeanor charges, as reported by NBC News, citing court records.

Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker was on the Bravo reality series for two years. In 2016, she joined for Season 7 and also appeared in Season 8 before parting ways with the show.

Tyler Campanella (USDOJ) Tyler Campanella (USDOJ) loading...

A cell phone registered to Flicker, with Campanella as an account user, pinged from the interior of the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal court documents include screenshots and images of a man who appears to be Campanella, many taken from videos available on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Tyler Campanella (USDOJ) (2) Tyler Campanella (USDOJ) loading...

Campanella had shared video and images to his social media accounts, but later deleted the content — a screenshot showed Flicker had also shared some of the content, since deleted.

The ex-reality star had added the captioned "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler, we love you," with the hashtag "Stop the steal."

PARAMUS 2015_ (L-R) Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Kathy Wakile and Hope Ghassemi At Westfield Garden State Plaza on Dec. 3, 2015 (Paul Zimmerman_Getty Images for Westfield) loading...

In recent years, Flicker has been an adamant and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, with content from Mar-a-Lago and outside Trump's jet dominating her Instagram feed.

Flicker grew up in Cherry Hill and lived in a sprawling Tenafly mansion while on RHONJ.

She and her husband have since moved to Florida — selling the six-bedroom home for $2.8 million in 2021, according to real estate records.

Flicker has also been a close friend of Trump’s attorney and spokesperson, Alina Habba, another NJ native.

The law firm, Habba, Madaio and Associates is also based in Bedminster, with an office in New York.

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, roughly 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Season 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with one Central Jersey newcomer and a few Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5