NJ girl, 15, killed in pedestrian strike on Sunday
RIDGEFIELD — A 15-year-old local girl was being mourned after a Sunday pedestrian strike, authorities confirmed.
The female student attended Ridgefield Memorial High School.
Around 7:37 p.m., police responded to the one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shaler Boulevard and Edgewater Avenue in Ridgefield.
The teen was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Her identity had not been disclosed to the public as of early Monday.
“This devastating loss has deeply impacted our school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Schools Superintendent Alex Anemone said in a letter to the school community.
He continued “As a close-knit community, we will come together to support one another during this challenging time,” adding that counseling services were available for students, faculty and other staff.
