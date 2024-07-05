New Jersey communities have been reacting to back-to-back arrests of two female teachers in Monmouth County, accused of sexual encounters with students.

Julie Rizzitello submitted her resignation to the Wall Township school district, days before being arrested on Wednesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.

The 36-year-old high school English teacher, who lives in Brick, was charged with sexual assault and other counts.

Wall, Brick distance (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Wall, Brick distance (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Roughly a week earlier, Santiago had announced the separate arrest of a 43-year-old teacher at Freehold Intermediate School.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, who lives in Howell, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.

Their arrests followed at least seven other NJ educators, or in one case, a school custodian, within this calendar year.

All have been dealing with allegations of sexual contact with a minor, or trying to pay for a sexual encounter.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5