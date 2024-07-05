These accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff were arrested this year
New Jersey communities have been reacting to back-to-back arrests of two female teachers in Monmouth County, accused of sexual encounters with students.
Julie Rizzitello submitted her resignation to the Wall Township school district, days before being arrested on Wednesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.
The 36-year-old high school English teacher, who lives in Brick, was charged with sexual assault and other counts.
Roughly a week earlier, Santiago had announced the separate arrest of a 43-year-old teacher at Freehold Intermediate School.
Allison Havemann-Niedrach, who lives in Howell, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.
Their arrests followed at least seven other NJ educators, or in one case, a school custodian, within this calendar year.
All have been dealing with allegations of sexual contact with a minor, or trying to pay for a sexual encounter.
