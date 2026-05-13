🔎 Manchester police are searching for a suspect caught on video smashing into a convenience store and stealing Kratom products.

🔴 Surveillance footage shows the suspect repeatedly trying to break the glass before leaping through a shattered window and grabbing packets from a display.

📞 Authorities say the suspect has distinctive tattoos and a possible arm injury.

MANCHESTER — Police in one Ocean County township are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person involved in a convenience store burglary last weekend.

Surveillance video captures Manchester convenience store break-in

The incident, where police said Opia Kratom products were stolen, unfolded on May 9, just after 8:30 p.m. at Country Farms in Manchester Township.

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Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video trying several times to frantically throw a rock-like object through the glass door of the store, all while trying to cover his face with a sweatshirt.

When that failed, surveillance video shows him tossing the rock-like object through the store window and shattering it. He then leaped over the glass to get inside.

Suspect smashes window, grabs Kratom products and flees

Once in the store, the camera shows the suspect running over to the display, swiping several packets of Kratom products, and jumping back out the window. Kratom is often referred to as "gas station heroin."

Once outside, surveillance video shows him dropping the packets and then rushing to pick them up before taking off on foot.

Man caught stealing Kratom products from a convenience store in Manchester (Screenshot via video from Manchester Twp PD) Man caught stealing Kratom products from a convenience store in Manchester (Screenshot via video from Manchester Twp PD) loading...

Police release suspect description in Ocean County burglary

In addition to releasing information about what the suspect was wearing at the time of the incident, Manchester police also said the suspect has visible tattoos on his left arm and upper back. The suspect also appeared to have a laceration on his left arm/wrist area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

Anonymous messages may also be sent through the department’s tip line.

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