NJ high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual acts with student

A 36-year-old Wall Township High School teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick Township, submitted her resignation to the school district, just days before being arrested on Wednesday.

Rizzitello was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree witness tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Investigators found that Rizzitello allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with the victim starting earlier this year, in at least three towns – Wall, Brick and Belmar.

Rizzitello was in her 11th year as an English teacher with the district, according to a teacher webpage that has since been removed.

A smiling selfie taken by the blonde, blue-eyed teacher was likewise taken down from the district's site.

Social media posts suggested she was a married mother.

She was taken to Monmouth County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The investigation involved both the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall police, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township police.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s activities was urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Detective Devin Corso at 732-449-4500.

Less than a week earlier, authorities announced the separate arrest of 43-year-old Monmouth County teacher.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, of Howell, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment — for alleged activities with a student while she worked at Freehold Intermediate School.

They both followed the April arrest of 37-year-old Jessica Sawicki, a teacher whose case involved at least three counties for alleged activities involving a minor student.

Sawicki later appeared at a Monmouth County Superior Court hearing, as covered by Asbury Park Press: