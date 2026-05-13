💳 Toms River police said a stolen debit card was used at an ATM and a mall.

📸 Officials released surveillance images of the suspect.

⚠️ Investigators are warning residents to be cautious of suspicious bank calls and to verify any financial requests directly with their bank.

TOMS RIVER — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation involving a debit card theft last month, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. The card was stolen from a Toms River resident, police said.

Stolen debit card used at ATM and Menlo Park Mall

According to the Toms River Police Department, a suspect fraudulently used a stolen debit card at an ATM in the Upper Montclair area and at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Both transactions took place on April 18, according to police.

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Ocean County authorities are looking for the person who stole and used someone's debit in at least two different NJ places (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) Ocean County authorities are looking for the person who stole and used someone's debit in at least two different NJ places (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

Surveillance images released in Ocean County fraud investigation

Toms River police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

He is described as having dark hair styled in a bowl-cut fashion, and between 5’7” and 5’9” tall, with a thin build.

Police said he appears to be between 18- and 21-years-old.

Police warn residents about banking scams and suspicious calls

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toms River Township Police Department are reminding residents to use caution when receiving calls supposedly from banking institutions, even if the call appears to be from their own bank.

“If you are uncertain as to the validity of the call, hang up and call the phone number on the back of your credit/debit card to speak with your financial institution directly, or go to a local branch during regular operating hours,” both departments said in a joint release.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the featured suspect is asked to contact Detective Jesse Robertazzi at 732-349-0150, ext. 1304.

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