New sex assault charges with another victim for NJ teacher

A 36-year-old high school teacher already facing criminal sex charges faces new charges involving another student.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick, resigned from her position at Wall Township High School shortly before her arrest two weeks ago.

She has been charged with new counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree witness tampering, for activities that law enforcement said began in 2017.

Rizzitello was in her 11th year as an English teacher with the district, according to a teacher webpage that has since been removed.

Social media posts suggested she was a married mother.

The investigation has involved both the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall police, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township police,

Rizzitello engaged in various sexual acts with the second victim, multiple times in Brick, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced early Wednesday.

Investigators said Rizzitello engaged in various sexual acts with the first victim starting earlier this year in Wall, Brick and Belmar.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree witness tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Rizzitello remained at Monmouth County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court on July 23.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s alleged activities has been urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Devin Corso at 732-449-4500.

