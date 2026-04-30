🚨Suspect reportedly shot twice during police encounter in Ocean County

🚨Attorney General’s office now investigating

🚨Victim reportedly hospitalized after late-night incident in South Toms River

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A non-fatal police shooting is under investigation.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer offered no details about the shooting that happened 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Per state law, the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Fatal Police Encounters Unit will conduct an investigation.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office reported unspecified police activity on South Main Street and Dover Road on Wednesday night but said there was no threat to the public.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that a suspect was struck twice by gunfire and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

South Toms River is a separate community from neighboring Toms River with a population of 3.643.

(This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details)

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