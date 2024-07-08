NJ school principal and her son die in crash during family trip
⭕ Dr. Daniela Small-Bailey was visiting her grandchildren in South Africa
⭕ She was principal at the Dr. John Grieco Elementary School in Englewood
⭕ Smith was also a pastor at a Passaic church
ENGLEWOOD — An elementary school principal and her son died in a head-on crash in South Africa on the Fourth of July that claimed four lives.
Daniela Small-Bailey, principal of the Dr. John Grieco Elementary School in Englewood, was with her son Sidanii Bell visiting with his two children who live in Dullstroom, South Africa, according to a statement from the Englewood School District.
The South African Police Service said a police constable and another civilian also died in the crash. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
“Dr. Small-Bailey's unwavering commitment to education, passion for fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment, and genuine care for each student made a lasting impact on our schools in Englewood. Dr. Small-Bailey’s legacy of humor, kindness, leadership, and dedication will always be remembered and cherished,” Superintendent Marnie Hazelton said in a statement.
Principal also a pastor
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., 5th District, said he was saddened to learn of Small-Bailey's death.
"My heart goes out to her family and the countless students she impacted. May her memory be a blessing,' Gottheimer said.
Grief counselors will be available for teachers and students beginning Monday. A candlelight vigil will be held in front of the school Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Small-Bailey was also a pastor at the Bethel AME Church Passaic. She was mother to another son and a daughter, according to the church website.
