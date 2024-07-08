NJ school principal and her son die in crash during family trip

⭕ Dr. Daniela Small-Bailey was visiting her grandchildren in South Africa

⭕ She was principal at the Dr. John Grieco Elementary School in Englewood

⭕ Smith was also a pastor at a Passaic church

ENGLEWOOD — An elementary school principal and her son died in a head-on crash in South Africa on the Fourth of July that claimed four lives.

Daniela Small-Bailey, principal of the Dr. John Grieco Elementary School in Englewood, was with her son Sidanii Bell visiting with his two children who live in Dullstroom, South Africa, according to a statement from the Englewood School District.

The South African Police Service said a police constable and another civilian also died in the crash. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

“Dr. Small-Bailey's unwavering commitment to education, passion for fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment, and genuine care for each student made a lasting impact on our schools in Englewood. Dr. Small-Bailey’s legacy of humor, kindness, leadership, and dedication will always be remembered and cherished,” Superintendent Marnie Hazelton said in a statement.

ALSO READ: NJ police chief reacts angrily to law after teen steals cop car

Daniela C. Small-Bailey Daniela C. Small-Bailey (Englewood School District) loading...

Principal also a pastor

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., 5th District, said he was saddened to learn of Small-Bailey's death.

"My heart goes out to her family and the countless students she impacted. May her memory be a blessing,' Gottheimer said.

Grief counselors will be available for teachers and students beginning Monday. A candlelight vigil will be held in front of the school Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Small-Bailey was also a pastor at the Bethel AME Church Passaic. She was mother to another son and a daughter, according to the church website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator