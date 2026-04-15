🔥 Truck hauling dog food crashes into Clifton home just off Route 3

🔥The house was knocked nearly a foot off its foundation

🔥 Tow chain snaps during removal, sparking fire and partial collapse of house

CLIFTON — It was one mishap after another.

A large tractor-trailer crashed into a business on Monday morning, shaking the occupied building off its foundation, trapping the driver for an hour, and creating such a dangerous mess that a fire erupted as workers were still attempting to remove the truck from the building a day later.

The dog food truck careened off Route 3 and smashed into the Limo Ride building on Kensington Avenue. Video shows the truck speeding over a small off-ramp and crashing into the building, causing wires to spark on impact.

One person had to be rescued through an upper window in the two-story house-like structure.

The impact of the crash knocked the building almost 10 inches off its foundation and required careful planning to remove the truck without causing more damage, ABC 7 reported.

Tow chain snaps, sparks fire and partial collapse

During the removal attempt on Tuesday afternoon, a tow chain snapped and dropped the truck, sparking a fire in the wreckage. The mishap caused parts of the house to collapse.

The remainder of the house was torn down on Wednesday morning, according to NorthJersey.com.

Clifton police said the crash remains under investigation.

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