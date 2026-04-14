⚽NJ Transit may charge over $100 for train rides that usually cost under $13

���NY Penn Station could be restricted to World Cup ticket holders during 8 matches

⚽Officials say regular NJ commuters won’t cover the $48M World Cup transit cost

World Cup fans will be paying jaw-dropping fares to ride NJ Transit trains.

It appears to be all but certain that New York Penn Station will be open only to ticket holders during each of the eight matches scheduled for MetLife Stadium, which will be renamed "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the event. NJ Transit will transport 40,000 fans to each of the games.

The fans will pay a fare of over $100 for the 18-mile trip back to New York, according to The Athletic. The same ride, which includes a stop at Secaucus, normally costs $12.90.

"The ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized. However, as the governor has clearly stated, the cost for the eight matches will not be borne by our regular commuters. We can confirm that the overall cost to the agency is approximately $48 million for the eight matches," the agency said.

2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) loading...

Officials promise commuters won't pay World Cup costs

NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri told the state Senate Budget Committee on Thursday that commuters should not have to subsidize the cost of operating the special World Cup service. Gov. Mikie Sherrill reiterated the message on Monday.

Kolluri said NJ Transit's full World Cup mobility plan should be announced by the end of April.

NJ Transit will play a key role in transporting fans, as parking will not be permitted at the stadium or the neighboring American Dream mall.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom