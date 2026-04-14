🚨NJ influencer dies in Zanzibar days after fiancé’s proposal

🚨Aslee Jenae's family calls her death 'suspicious'

🚨Her fiancé's passport has been withheld by police but is not a suspect

A newly engaged New Jersey influencer was found dead in her tropical vacation villa, leading officials to confiscate her fiancé's passport.

Ashlee Jenae, whose real name is Ashly Robinson, was in Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Joe McCann as part of what her family believed was her dream job, according to her family. After a year of dating, McCann proposed on Robinson's birthday, April 5.

"But just a few days later the dream turned into our family's worst nightmare. Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital where her death was confirmed hours later," her family said on April 12. "One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion and the next she was gone."

Robinson was originally from Woolwich, New Jersey, and had moved to Miami, according to Essence.

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Video on her Instagram page, which has 119,000 followers and is subtitled "sharing the life I dreamed of," shows hugs and kisses after McCann's proposal. She called her birthday "Chapter 31" and said she was "exactly where I need to be" as she petted a giraffe.

The family said they are trusting law enforcement in Zanzibar, a tropical East African island chain belonging to Tanzania, to provide "clarity and answers" to her "suspicious passing." However, her mother, Yolanda Denise Endres, told 6 ABC Action News that they are not getting clear information from police or McCann about what happened.

Robinson told her mother on April 8 that she and McCann had an argument and moved to separate rooms at the Zuri Zanzibar, where they were staying. The next day, McCann called and said Robinson had been hospitalized after she "did something to herself." The hotel notified the family of her death several hours later.

A hospital report said that McCann told them he found Robinson after she had hanged herself on the door, her mother said.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that McCann's passport has been "withheld" and he is speaking with police as a witness. The U.S. State Department confirmed to the BBC that an American died in Zanzibar. Police earlier told media in Zanzibar that McCann was not a suspect in Robinson's death, according to the BBC.

Statement from the family of Ashly Robinson Statement from the family of Ashly Robinson (@bn_robinson and ciarrah. vis Instagram) loading...

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