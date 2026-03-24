🚨Racer ejected in violent crash at Bridgeport Motorsports Park

🚨George Schweigart suffered multiple serious injuries

🚨The New York racer was flown to Cooper University Medical Center

LOGAN — A racer faces a long recovery from serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park on Saturday.

Township police told NJ.com that George Schweigart, of Woodhull, New Yorkl, was unconscious when he was flown to Cooper University Medical Center. His mother, Cathy Schweigart, said he suffered two broken ribs, a fracture under one eye, two fractures in his neck and another in his lower back.

Family shares hopeful recovery update

In an update on Monday, Cathy Schweigart said he was no longer sedated and was beginning to respond to doctors' commands.

"They try to get him to open his eyes and give a thumbs up. We got 2 thumbs up today," Cathy Schweigart wrote. "Just the little things that give us a little more positivity and that he will get through this! Just want to walk in his room and see him awake, alert and asking how his car is and who won that race!!!"

The crash came on the season's first weekend of racing at the Gloucester County track nicknamed the "Kingdom of Speed." It is a high-banked dirt oval track for big-block modified and sportsman racing that opened in 1972.

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