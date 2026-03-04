💥An explosion was heard near Swedesboro and Logan Townships

💥A shelter-in-place was requested for a 2-mile radius of Heron Drive

💥At least six people were taken to hospitals

SWEDESBORO — An explosion inside a building in a Gloucester County industrial park Wednesday afternoon rocked two South Jersey communities.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said the explosion happened on Heron Drive in Sweedesboro. Buildings and residents within a 2-mile radius of Heron Drive and High Hill Road inside the Pureland Industrial Complex are being asked to shelter-in-place.

Video showed black smoke rising from the Savita Naturals building on Heron Drive. At least two other buildings were damaged. Savita Naturals is “a provider of specialty oil extraction and related services with an emphasis on unique solutions, quality service and quick response," according to its website.

Explosion felt in several towns

Eyewitnesses say they saw a plume of black smoke from the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295. People in Logan Township, Clayton, Chester, and Harrison are reporting that their homes shook at the time of the explosion.

6 ABC Action News reported six people were taken to hospitals including two to trauma units.

The exact origin of the explosion is not clear.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

