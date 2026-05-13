🚨A 65-year-old man was struck by an arrow in a wooded area early Sunday morning

🚨Police believe the victim may have been intentionally targeted

🚨The shooting happened on the former Woodbury Country Club property

WOODBURY — An arrow may have been fired on purpose at a man in the woods near a Gloucester County acute care facility, according to police.

Local police said the 65-year-old was shot at around 6 a.m. on Sunday at 467 Cooper Street in Woodbury, the location of the Atlas Post Acute at Woodbury Country Club. Police said the man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a hospital.

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Map shows location of Atlas Post Acute at Woodbury Country Club. Map shows location of Atlas Post Acute at Woodbury Country Club. loading...

Former country club site redeveloped into health care campus

A preliminary investigation determined the man may have been targeted. However, the circumstances of the incident and the victim's name were not disclosed, with officials citing an ongoing investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 856-845-0065 ext. 142.

The 50-acre Woodbury Country Club property was sold in 2014 to Burris Construction for $3.2 million, according to NJ.com coverage. The property was to include three health care facilities, including an assisted living center.

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