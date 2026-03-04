🏀Manasquan coach Anthony Bilodeau collapsed as buzzer sounded

🏀Medical staff rushed to his side

🏀Family says he was up and walking at the hospital

MANASQUAN — The coach of a Monmouth County high school boys basketball team collapsed at the end of a playoff game Tuesday night.

Manasquan High School coach Anthony Bilodeau went down on the sidelines as the buzzer went off at the end of the Warriors' 42-37 win over Wall High School in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II semifinals, according to Shore Sports Insider. Medical staff at the game tended to Bilodeau before an ambulance arrived to take him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to reporting by Shore Sports Insider.

Bilodeau’s son Sean, who is a guard for Manasquan, told Shore Sports Insider that his father was up and walking at the hospital. Assistant coach Ryan Ritchey told Shore Sports Insider that Bilodeau sat down towards the end of the game and asked for some water. When he tried to get back up for the handshake line, he fell.

Manasquan boys basketball coach Andrew Bilodeau (Manasquan School District)

Warriors to host Rumson-Fair Haven in Central Jersey Group II final

Manasquan Supervisor of Athletics Donald Bramley, on Wednesday morning, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for an update on Bilodeau, who is also a special education teacher at the high school, according to the school district's online directory.

The Warriors host Rumson-Fair Haven for the Central Group II championship game at Manasquan High School on Friday.

Photo courtesy Shore Sports Insider

