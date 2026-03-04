🔹 New Jersey faces a $3–4 billion budget deficit as Gov. Mikie Sherrill prepares her first spending plan.



💰 Republicans warn popular property tax relief programs like StayNJ could be scaled back or eliminated.



📉 GOP leaders urge cutting “pork” spending instead, as Sherrill vows no tax hikes ahead of March 10 address.

Property tax relief programs could face cuts as New Jersey stares down $3–4 billion budget deficit

With a projected $3 to $4 billion budget deficit looming, New Jersey’s most popular property tax relief programs could be on the chopping block as Gov. Mikie Sherrill prepares to deliver her first state budget address on March 10.

Republican lawmakers are warning that efforts to close the shortfall may include scaling back or eliminating programs that have become central to the Democratic majority’s affordability message — particularly property tax relief initiatives championed by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

Property tax relief programs at risk amid NJ budget deficit

State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon (R-Monmouth), the Legislature’s Chief Republican Budget Officer, said Democrats may turn first to tax relief programs to balance the books.

“The thing you have to watch for is how they are going to solve this,” O’Scanlon told New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott during an appearance on Jersey Thing. “One of the first things they are likely to go after is tax relief — which is not the answer.”

Sen. Declan O'Scanlon says Democrats may turn first to tax relief programs to balance the books.

“Probably one of the first things they are going to go after,” he added, referring specifically to property tax relief.

O’Scanlon pointed to the StayNJ program — designed to cap property taxes for eligible seniors — as a potential target.

“Eliminating or curtailing the StayNJ program sends a real signal,” he said. “Eliminating tax relief is a tax increase.”

Property tax relief initiatives have been a cornerstone of the Democratic majority’s agenda in recent years, frequently highlighted as evidence Trenton is responding to affordability concerns as New Jersey residents bear the highest tax burden in the nation.

Sherrill administration warns of deficit, promises no tax hikes

Sherrill and her state treasurer have declined to discuss specifics of the spending plan but recently held a press conference warning of significant fiscal challenges ahead. The governor pledged there would be no tax increases, even as she acknowledged difficult decisions lie ahead.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill vows to cut spending, but offered no details other than to say there will be "tough choices" ahead.

The administration has described the deficit as the result of expiring federal aid, rising costs and structural imbalances in the state budget.

Republicans call for spending cuts, elimination of “pork”

In a letter to the governor and the treasurer, Republican lawmakers outlined proposals to reduce spending rather than trim tax relief. Chief among their suggestions: eliminating so-called “Christmas tree” or pork-barrel items — last-minute additions to the budget that benefit individual lawmakers’ home districts.

O’Scanlon argued that deeper structural reforms are needed.

“To do the things that will really make a difference in this budget will require sitting down with labor, you’re going to have to sit down with school districts that have lost funding, you’re going to have to sit down with municipalities that have gotten a disproportionate amount of state aid,” he said.

Read More: Track your property tax rebates

“It’s going to be hard work, and we’ll have to see if the Sherrill administration has the stomach for it.”

What comes next?

Sherrill's budget address on March 10 is the start of the budget process, not the end.

As required by the state constitution, a balanced budget must passed and signed into law by June 30 in time for the new fiscal year to begin July 1.

While there will be public hearings and voting session held in the public view before the deadline, much of the budget negotiations will be held in private between Sherril and legislative leaders.

NJ Assembly Chamber

What emerges as the final spending plan is often much different than what the governor proposed in his speech to the legislature.

Further muddying the process is the fact that in recent years, the actual budget bill is not fully presented to members of the legislature or available for review by the public until just hours before it is voted on.

That lack of transparency is a huge source of frustration because is is often weeks AFTER the budget is signed into the law that the actual spending details are revealed.

