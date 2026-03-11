New Jersey is always full of exciting surprises, especially when it comes to the food scene. And arriving just in time for the summer season is a first for one particular eatery.

Daddy's Chicken Shack is a fairly new franchise with only two other locations across the country - Leander, TX, and Littleton, CO. The future Tinton Falls location will mark the chains third official eatery, and the first of it's kind for New Jersey.

According to the companies website, the idea of Daddy's Chicken Shack dates back to 2018, when "chef and entrepreneur Pace Webb was asked to create fried chicken sliders for a celebrity catering event." This was followed by a series of events that eventually led to the birth of Daddy's Chicken Shack, with New Jersey joining Texas and Colorado as the only states (as of now) with a store location.

But with New Jersey being so far away from the other two restaurants, one has to wonder, why New Jersey?

Why New Jersey?

Because Daddy's Chicken Shack is franchised, it really boils down to local ownership, along with local partnerships within the community. And that's exactly why the third ever location is coming to New Jersey. The new owners of this specific location are already experienced in running establishments right here in the Garden State, and they can't wait to welcome you in.

What sets Daddy's apart?

It all comes down to what they serve up and offer. From their urban buttermilk chicken, along with homemade sauces, and even homemade pickles made from English Cucumbers, Daddy's prides itself in the number of homemade offerings it serves to its customers.

Think of it as a bit of southern flare, but with a twist. The Nashville Daddy, for example, is their signature sandwich (pictured below). And pretty soon, we'll be able to enjoy all their homemade offerings right here in New Jersey.

Grand opening?

According to a company official, a firm date hasn't been announced yet. The target window for the Tinton Falls restaurant is mid-June 2026, and will include special promotions along with a grand opening celebration (please check back for updates).

The new Daddy's Chicken Shack, the first ever in New Jersey, is located at 1810 Wayside Road in Tinton Falls, just off exit 105 from the Garden State Parkway.

A second location?

Although no specifics are available at this time, a company official has confirmed a second location will be coming to New Jersey soon. Needless to say, we can't wait to welcome Daddy's to the Garden State (more on franchise information can be found here).

