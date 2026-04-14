As hard as it is to believe, we're officially less than a month away from Mother's Day. Have you thought about what to do for mom yet?

I know, the time really does creep up on us. Just as Easter slowly disappears in the rearview mirror, Mom's Day starts to appear fast and furious.

No, mom isn't furious, but you get the point. Time goes so fast that it's easy to get caught off guard.

But if there's any day you shouldn't miss, it's this. And if your mom happens to like great shows combined with a weekend getaway, then this might be the perfect outing for her.

Or even a day trip would do if you live close enough. Take mom to Atlantic City for an unforgettable Mother's Day show.

Willliam Smith Jr via Google Maps (Canva Edit) Willliam Smith Jr via Google Maps (Canva Edit) loading...

17th Annual Mother’s Day Music Festival

Happening during the big holiday weekend is the 17th Annual Mother's Day Music Festival in Atlantic City. And for this year, the lineup is electrifying. Check this out.

It's a jam-packed night full of R&B music with performances from Xscape, who is co-headlining the stage with Jodeci, along with special guest Kenny Latimore. Such a great evening for both you and mom to enjoy.

And the best part? You can make a weekend out of it. The 17th Annual Mother's Day Music Festival is happening Saturday, May 9, 2026 beginning at 8 p.m. at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Details and ticket info can be found here.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.