⚠️ New Jersey declared a statewide emergency after severe freeze damage to farms.

➡️ State officials estimate the April cold snap caused at least $300 million in crop losses.

🔴 Some growers expect total crop failures as officials seek federal disaster assistance.

TRENTON — Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a statewide emergency after a brutal April cold snap devastated farms across the Garden State, with some growers expected to lose their entire harvest.

Sherrill signed Executive Order No. 18 on Tuesday, declaring a state of emergency in all 21 counties following what officials described as catastrophic agricultural losses.

The damage could stretch far beyond farm fields. With New Jersey growers facing massive crop losses heading into summer, the fallout could affect local produce supplies and grocery prices for residents already struggling with high costs.

State officials estimate the freeze caused at least $300 million in crop damage statewide.

According to the governor’s office, freezing temperatures between April 19 and April 22 struck just after an unusual heat wave, hitting fruit trees and berry crops during a critical growing stage.

Some farms reported losses exceeding 30%, while others are expecting complete crop failures.

Jersey farmers say the freeze wiped out crops at the worst possible time

The hardest-hit crops include tree fruit and berries, where blossoms and newly forming fruit were severely damaged by the sudden freeze.

Sherrill said the declaration is meant to speed up relief efforts and cut red tape for struggling farmers.

“Our farming families are hurting, and I won’t stand by and let it happen,” Sherrill said.

The order also allows state agencies to coordinate emergency recovery efforts and provide temporary regulatory flexibility to affected farms.

New Jersey officials now pushing for federal disaster aid

New Jersey agriculture officials are now pushing for federal assistance as damage assessments continue.

State Agriculture Secretary Ed Wengryn urged residents to support local farms as the growing season continues.

“This executive order cuts through bureaucracy and opens the door to immediate assistance for our tree fruit and berry growers, while laying the groundwork for broader relief ahead," he said.

Officials warned the full financial impact is still unfolding and could worsen in the coming weeks.

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