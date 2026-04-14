💊 Camden County doctor admits illegally prescribing over 1,600 oxycodone pills

🚫 State permanently revokes license, banning him from any medical work in NJ

⚖️ Sentencing pending as officials crack down on opioid-related crimes

GLOUCESTER CITY — A longtime family care doctor in Camden County is shut down for good after admitting to dealing opioids.

Edward Lundy ran a family medicine practice in Gloucester City for nearly 50 years.

Neighbors were alarmed when the office was raided by the FBI back in July 2025, 6ABC Action News reported at the time.

In January, Lundy pleaded guilty in federal court to knowingly conspiring to distribute and dispense more than 1,600 oxycodone pills not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Read More: Fair Lawn doctor indicted on 58 counts in opioid sex abuse case

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Medical license permanently revoked ahead of sentencing

Ahead of his sentencing in May, a state board of medical examiners has permanently revoked Lundy's license.

Investigators said Lundy worked with another licensed prescriber in his medical practice to illegally distribute the opioids.

Between April 2024 and June 2025, they dealt about 1,680 oxycodone 20 mg pills.

Prescriptions issued without basic safeguards

Lundy issued prescriptions for the powerful painkiller without carrying out physical exams, assessing for drug dependence, requiring urine drug screening, or addressing risks of chronic opioid use.

Under the terms of a Consent Order, Lundy must immediately end all patient contact at any location in New Jersey, including telehealth platforms.

He is also banned from entering his former medical practice during business hours.

Lundy can never again manage, oversee, supervise, or influence any medical or healthcare activities.

“As New Jersey continues to grapple with the long-term effects of the opioid epidemic, doctors who recklessly prescribe drugs that are known to lead people down the path to addiction cannot be allowed to practice medicine in our state,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a written release.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to permanently remove from practice any law-breaking doctors who helped fuel this public health crisis.”

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