🚨 State Police detective convicted after a deadly high-speed chase in Burlington County.

🏍️ A jury found the off-duty officer chased a motorcyclist at speeds above 100 mph without lights or sirens.

⚖️ Conviction will cost the detective his police license, could lead to prison time.

A State Police detective was convicted of a high-speed, lengthy chase in Burlington County that ended with the death of a motorcyclist from New York.

On Wednesday, following a week-long trial, a Camden County jury found 47-year-old State Police Detective Mark Campagna, of Mays Landing, guilty of fourth-degree endangering another person.

Conviction on a fourth-degree offense carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000, although it is a low-level felony that usually doesn't lead to prison time.

NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase - As officer is going 114mph, the convicted trooper is circled in the distance speeding faster (Screenshot via NJOAG, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

NJ State Police detective convicted in deadly Burlington County chase

Jurors found that on June 20, 2023, Campagna knowingly acted in a way that put 24-year-old Omar Kebbabi, of Queens, at substantial risk.

Campagna had first come across Kebbabi as they were both driving on Route 206 — several miles ahead of the Springfield Township intersection where Kebbabi crashed and died.

Though he was not working a police shift, Campagna was driving an unmarked, take-home State Police vehicle.

NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase - As officer is going 92mph the convicted trooper is circled in the distance speeding faster (Screenshot via NJOAG ,Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Dash cam video shows vehicles speeding over 100 mph before crash

In announcing the conviction, state authorities on Thursday also released dash cam video from a local police officer who followed Campagna’s unmarked car for the final stretch of the high-speed chase.

Just before 4:50 p.m., the Springfield Township officer is passed by Kebbabi on his motorcycle and then close on his tail was the dark-colored sedan driven by Campagna.

The dash cam shows that all are speeding well above 100 miles per hour in the minutes before the deadly crash.

NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase (Screenshot via NJOAG ) NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase (Screenshot via NJOAG ) loading...

Campagna told the court that he did not intend to pull over the motorcycle, but instead wanted to get its license plate number.

During the chase, he never activated his vehicle’s lights or sirens, as he flew past other cars and through at least one intersection.

Campagna also did not “call in” the pursuit to law enforcement, as required under Attorney General policy.

Ultimately, Kebbabi collided with a civilian vehicle that was making a left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road, or County Road 670.

Police said both Kebbabi and the other driver had the green light.

NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase (Screenshot via NJOAG ) NJ State Police detective convicted of endangering after deadly high speed chase (Screenshot via NJOAG ) loading...

Fatal Route 206 crash will cost detective his police license

Kebbabi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The initial encounter was caught on multiple commercial surveillance videos, from which certain speed estimates were collected, as part of the investigation.

“There is no evidence showing any lawful objective behind this pursuit. The defendant was not on duty. He never turned on his lights or sirens in an attempt to end the chase and effectuate a traffic stop of the victim,” state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a written release.

“This was a needless and reckless high-speed chase that put not only the victim, but also every other driver on the road, in grave danger. And it ended in tragedy,” she added.

By law, any officer’s conviction for an indictable offense leads to the loss of their police license. Sentencing is set for July 30 before Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue in Camden.

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