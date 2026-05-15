🚨 NJ man is accused of threatening to blow up a Lowe’s and “shoot everyone” inside.

🚨 The East Amwell resident is accused of being angry over a lawnmower he bought.

🚨 Police say multiple firearms and a hoax explosive device were at the man's home.

A 45-year-old Hunterdon County man faces criminal charges for violently threatening a home improvement store after becoming upset over a lawnmower he bought, according to prosecutors.

Peter W. Randolph, of East Amwell, is charged with second-degree false public alarms and third-degree terroristic threats, for vowing to blow up the Raritan Township Lowe’s store, as well as “shoot everyone” inside.

Hunterdon County man accused of threatening Lowe’s after lawn mower complaint

On Tuesday, Raritan Township Police were called about a menacing message to the Lowe’s corporate call center.

Investigators said Randolph was unhappy with the delivery service a lawn mower he bought at the Raritan Township store along Route 31 — and was also not satisfied with Lowe’s response to his issue.

He threatened to make a bomb using a 55-gallon drum of ammonia nitrate, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Lowe’s staff said that Randolph also threatened to “shoot everyone” inside, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.



NJ man charged for violent threats against Lowes store in Hunterdon County - Lowes in Raritan Township gets explosive threat from angry customer Google Maps Lowe's in Raritan Township gets explosive threat from angry customer (Google Maps) loading...

Police find firearms and 'hoax explosive device' at East Amwell home

State Police went to Randolph’s home in East Amwell and immediately took him into custody.

A search there turned up multiple firearms and a “hoax explosive device,” Robeson said.

At the same time, Raritan Township Police did a sweep of the Lowe’s building and the parking area. No explosives, hazardous materials, or other threats were found.

NJ man accused of Lowe’s threat held pending court hearing

Randolph remains held at the Warren County Jail, ahead of a detention hearing set for May 21.

If convicted of either of these criminal offenses, he might face several years in prison and a hefty fine.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889 or the Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-321-0010.

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