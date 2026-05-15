💲Former Monmouth County church CEO admits stealing $1.2 million in parish funds

💲Prosecutors say stolen money paid for a Cadillac, fishing trips and home expenses

💲Ex-CEO Joseph Manzi faces restitution, tax penalties and prison after guilty plea

MIDDLETOWN — The former CEO of a Monmouth County church admits he stole $1.2 million used for personal purchases, including a Cadillac SUV, Yankees tickets and insurance.

Joseph Manzi, 78, of Atlantic Highlands, worked at the Church of Saint Leo the Great in the Lincroft section of Middletown until June 2025. After he left, the bookkeeper found expenses for the Cadillac, officials said.

The discovery led to further review of the credit cards used by Manzi, which turned up numerous unauthorized purchases for home repairs and services, medical and dental payments, chartered fishing trips and payments to fraternal organizations totalling $673,874, officials said.

Joseph Manzi Joseph Manzi (LinkedIn) loading...

Investigation uncovers tax fraud, unauthorized purchases

The investigation also found additional stolen funds, tax fraud and evasion.

“The defendant admitted in court that he used his position of trust to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Friday. “He did so to fund a lavish lifestyle, and he is now facing the consequences of his greed.”

Manzi pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree filing a fraudulent tax return.

As part of the plea deal, Mazni will pay restitution of $1.2 million to St. Leo and $73,032 in unpaid taxes to New Jersey. Prosecutors also want a five-year prison sentence.

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