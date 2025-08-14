💲Research into a credit card charge uncovered expenditures by Joe Manzi

💲Church funds were spent on landscaping, a wedding and tickets, according to a suit

💲Manzi was fired by the church after 11 years on the job

MIDDLETOWN — The former chief operating officer of a Monmouth County church is accused of stealing $1.5 million in church funds.

The lawsuit filed by The Church of Saint Leo the Great in the Lincroft section says Joseph Manzi, 78, “systematically, secretly, and dishonestly utilized parish funds for his own personal benefit,” using the church’s business credit card accounts for sports tickets, construction on his home, expenses for his daughter's wedding, taxes and even cigars.

No criminal charges have been announced against Manzi.

According to the lawsuit, the "dishonest actions" were discovered when the church's bursar and bookkeeping were researching a charge on a parish credit card they wanted to close. They found that Manzi was using a church credit "in connection with a Cadillac" he owned and operated.

Manzi had "complete control" over the American Express and Capital One business cards that were part of his operating account but were to be used only for church related expenses. The suit also claims Manzi collected points from using the card on personal expenses. He received statements via mail and destroyed them upon receipt, according to the suit.

Law enforcement notified

The church seeks "repayment of the improper expenses charged to St. Leo’s, and disgorgement of all compensation paid to Manzi from the time his faithless service began since at least 2019 through his termination by St. Leo’s on June 26, 2025," according to the lawsuit.

"These allegations were reported to both local and state law enforcement. Civil remedies are being explored in connection with all misappropriated funds," the church wrote on its website. "The parish and diocese are continuing to investigate this matter and have committed full cooperation with Law Enforcement efforts."

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said it is aware of the civil suit but could not confirm nor deny any investigation into its allegations.

