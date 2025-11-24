🔴 A 73-year-old e-bike rider died days after a collision with a police vehicle.

🔴 Officials say the officer made a right on red before the crash.

🔴 The victim, Henry Phillips Jr., is remembered as an adventurous traveler.

MIDDLETOWN — State authorities have identified the man on an e-bike who was killed in a crash on Route 36 through Monmouth County last month.

The Attorney General's Office has also identified the police officer who, they say, was in a marked police vehicle involved in the collision.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Middletown at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Route 36, officials said.

Officer made right on red before collision

Officer Timothy Funk was the driver of the Atlantic Highlands police vehicle, officials said. He joined the department four years ago, according to a Facebook post.

Funk was driving on Orchard Avenue and pulled up to the intersection. Investigators said he stopped at the light and then made a right on red onto the northbound lanes of Route 36.

At the same time, an e-bike was heading south in the northbound lanes of Route 36. They collided after Funk made the right on red, officials said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing because it involved an on-duty police officer.

(Google Maps/Canva)

Victim identified as 73-year-old Henry Phillips Jr.

The rider of the e-bike has been identified as Henry Phillips Jr., 73, of Atlantic Highlands.

Phillips was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township.

On Oct. 19, nine days after the crash, he was declared dead at the hospital.

Henry Peter Phillips Jr. has been identified as the victim of a crash in Monmouth County Oct. 10, 2025 (Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals)

According to his obituary, Phillips was born in Long Branch. He later married and settled down in Middletown.

He had two sons who predeceased him.

Phillips was a truck driver who enjoyed the open road.

"It was traveling that truly captured Pete's adventurous spirit. He was particularly fond of cruising, an interest that took him to various parts of the world, always eager to explore new destinations," his obituary said.

