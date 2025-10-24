Man dies nine days after e-bike crash with NJ police vehicle in Monmouth County
MIDDLETOWN — A man has died nine days after a crash involving an e-bike and a police vehicle, according to the Attorney General's Office.
The midday crash happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 along Route 36 in Middletown, authorities said.
So far, investigators have said an Atlantic Highlands police officer in a marked police vehicle and the man riding the e-bike collided on the state highway near Orchard Avenue.
The cyclist was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
He died at the hospital nine days later on Oct. 19.
The OAG's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating the crash. They have not released the names of the police officer or the victim.
E-bike fatalities rise across New Jersey
It's the latest traffic death involving an e-bike in New Jersey.
Last month, 13-year-old Nico Lombardi was killed in Scotch Plains after a crash involving his e-bike and a landscaping truck.
In response, Union County banned all e-bikes and e-scooters from its public parks and all other county-owned property. Lawmakers, including State Senate President Nicholas Scutari, have recently begun discussing passing new laws on e-bikes.
Two teenage girls were also killed in an e-bike crash in Cranford. Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old Garwood boy with two counts of murder.
