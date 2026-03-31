My friend Mark Soporowski is running for the Middletown Township Committee.

He's been a successful business owner in town for a couple of decades. He owns Gateway Liquors, which just added a restaurant and employs 20 local residents.

Mark decided to run for and won a seat on the Board of Education because he was fed up with the erosion of parental rights and the lack of transparency and efficiency with the spending of taxpayer dollars.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash loading...

A local business owner steps into the Middletown NJ GOP race

The Republicans in Middletown continue to disappoint and let down the taxpayers and parents. With higher taxes and school closings, Mark has had enough.

He's running for one of two seats on the Township Committee to bring his experience, expertise, common sense and integrity to the municipal government.

Of course, he's not owned by the back-room bosses like the current mayor and board leaders, so the county and local GOP are viciously opposing him.

The bottom line is that with towns and legislative districts flipping from Red to Blue in Monmouth, the GOP must start nominating and electing better, more qualified candidates.

The GOP in Monmouth will look more like Mercer County in a few cycles if they don't abandon the bosses and elevate real leaders and good people like Mark, who can truly represent all the people and not just the special interests.

June primary could reshape Middletown politics

This June 2 is the first step to restoring competent government in Middletown and in Monmouth County.

Remember, if you are a registered Democrat, there's still time to switch parties to vote in the GOP primary.

If you are unaffiliated, it's even easier: you can show up on in-person voting days and declare yourself a Republican at the polls and vote.

Don't wait until November to vote for the "lesser of two evils."

Vote in June and pick a real winner.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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