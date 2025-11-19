🚔 Newark police captain Elvis Perez is accused of weaving close to another car and driving 20 mph under the limit.

🍺 Police say Perez smelled strongly of alcohol and later tested for a BAC level nearly double the legal limit.

⚖️ He was suspended without pay and is to appear in Readington Municipal Court on Dec. 4.

More details have been revealed about a Newark police captain’s recent DWI arrest in Hunterdon County.

Elvis Perez has been suspended without pay since Nov. 2, as he faces “an accused motor vehicle violation,” Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda previously said.

The night before around 11 p.m., the 55-year-old Perez was heading from Newark to Middletown, where he lives.

Readington officer spots erratic driving on Route 202

A Readington police officer saw Perez’s black Ford crawling 20 miles below the speed limit on Route 202, weaving drastically in the road.

The vehicle crossed into the left lane of travel and almost sideswiped another car, near Route 629.

Perez also drifted onto the dashed line that separates traffic in the opposite direction before being pulled over, according to a police report and traffic citation secured through an OPRA request by New Jersey 101.5.

Police report: Slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and strong smell of alcohol

The incident was recorded on an officer’s body camera, who said he approached the car and immediately caught a strong whiff of alcohol on Perez’s breath.

Perez’s speech was slurred and his eyes were watery and bloodshot, the patrol officer said.

Police described Perez's movements to get his driver’s license and registration as “slow and exaggerated.”

Captain fails sobriety tests; BAC nearly twice the legal limit

He was asked to do several field sobriety tests, which he failed and was taken to the local police department.

There, Perez agreed to a breathalyzer test, with results estimating a blood alcohol level of .159% - nearly twice the legal limit.

He was charged with DUI or DWI, careless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Perez was released to a co-worker and is due in Readington Municipal Court on Dec. 4.

