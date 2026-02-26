🚔 Two Newark residents were sentenced to 50 years each for chasing and fatally shooting a teen in a stolen SUV.

⚖️ Prosecutors say the pair carried out “vigilante justice” after spotting the Lexus linked to robbery and a crash.

🚔 17-year-old Kiman Mays was killed; the SUV’s driver was also wounded.

NEWARK — A local man and woman have been sent to prison for killing a teen and wounding another man in a stolen SUV, as prosecutors look to discourage acts of “vigilante justice.”

Last June, 34-year-old James Headen and 52-year-old Felicia Bynum, both of Newark, were convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The two were found guilty of chasing after and shooting at a stolen white Lexus SUV on Aug. 17, 2023, killing 17-year-old Kiman Mays, of Newark.

They also wounded the SUV driver, 29-year-old Lonnell Carruthers, of Irvington.

Surveillance footage showed Headen and Bynum following the Lexus through Newark’s South Ward. They had seen the vehicle involved in a robbery spree, a car crash, and a shootout.

50-year prison sentences in Essex County murder case

Superior Court Judge Arthur Batista, sitting in Newark, sentenced Headen and Bynum to a total of 50 years each.

The first 40-year term was for the murder, to be followed by 10 years for shooting Carruthers.

Prosecutors: ‘Vigilante justice is not justice’

After the sentencing, Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab decried vigilantism.

“While nothing can bring back the life that was taken, we hope these 50-year sentences bring some measure of comfort to the family. We also hope these lengthy sentences send a clear message that vigilante justice will not be tolerated and will be met with serious consequences,” Edwab said.

“Vigilante justice is not justice. No one has the right to unlawfully take someone’s life,” Edwab previously said, following the duo’s convictions.

