NEWARK — Two city residents have been found guilty of murder after chasing and shooting at a stolen luxury SUV in what prosecutors called an attempt at “vigilante justice.”

An Essex County jury convicted 33-year-old James Headen and 51-year-old Felicia Bynum of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and weapons charges.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Headen and Bynum pursued a stolen white 2022 Lexus SUV throughout the South Ward after witnessing the people inside commit multiple robberies.

Duo kills 17-year-old while shooting at suspects in stolen Lexus

Bynum and Headen opened fire on the vehicle, killing a 17-year-old passenger, Kiman Mays, of Newark.

The Lexus driver, 29-year-old Lonell Carruthers, of Irvington, was hurt, but a second passenger, 21-year-Yusuf Julious, of Bound Brook, was unharmed.

The targets of the vigilantes, Carruthers and Julious, each face multiple charges for their alleged crimes that night, including first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

Bynum and Headen, meanwhile, are now set for sentencing on Sept. 15, when they face 30 years to life in prison.

'Vigilante justice is not justice' say prosecutors in Essex County

“Vigilante justice is not justice. No one has the right to unlawfully take someone’s life,” Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab said on Tuesday.

“This was a very attentive jury that listened to all the facts in a very complicated case,” Assistant Prosecutor Alaric Azeez said in the same joint release.

“We are thankful that, after careful deliberation, the jury found the defendants guilty of their actions.”

