🚨Violent fight at Showboat Resort leaves woman beaten, man stabbed

🚨Three suspects arrested across NJ and Maryland

🚨Victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested in two states after a brawl at the Showboat Resort.

On April 5, a 38-year-old woman from Severn, Maryland, was assaulted and struck "numerous times" in the head by Quheem Whitehead, 38, of Newark, according to Atlantic City police.

Whitehead was then stabbed twice in the back with a pocketknife by Kiandre Harris, 31, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, while Marquita Wilson, 41, of Newark, kicked Whitehead in the face several times, police said.

Whitehead later checked himself into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows a fight in the lobby of the Showboat.

Multi-state arrests after fugitive search

Whitehead and Wilson were arrested on April 9 in Newark by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force. They are charged with aggravated assault.

Harris was arrested on April 15 in Maryland on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

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