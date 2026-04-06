🚨Two people injured after a violent incident at an Atlantic City resort

🚨Both victims were taken to hospitals

🚨Police investigating what sparked the incident

ATLANTIC CITY — One person was stabbed and another assaulted during a fight at Showboat Resort late Sunday night, according to officials.

Atlantic City police said a 38-year-old woman from Servern, Maryland was assaulted. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 38-year-old Newark, New Jersey, man, who officials said was stabbed, fled the resort before police arrived. Police said he was driven by friends to the same hospital.

Police did not disclose the identities of either victim or the circumstances of the incident.

What happened inside Showboat Resort remains unclear

Showboat Resort initially told NBC Philadelphia that a fight inside one of the hotel's restaurants between two men and a woman led to two people being stabbed. The victims were found near the casino’s entrance to the boardwalk, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Showboat resort on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

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