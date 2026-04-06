Disaster averted as pilot lands NJ plane on busy PA highway after engine trouble

Disaster averted as pilot lands NJ plane on busy PA highway after engine trouble

Plane that took landed on Route 78 in Pennsylvania after takeoff from Soleberg Airport in Readinging Sat., April 4, 2026 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube)

🚨 Small plane from a New Jersey airport makes emergency landing on Route 78 in Pennsylvania

🚨 Pilot from Michigan landed the plane in the right shoulder

🚨 Highway shut down for hours as crews remove aircraft

 

WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A plane that left a New Jersey airport made an emergency landing on I-78 in Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

The Commander 114B plane that took off from Soleberg Airport in Readington flew low over the interstate around 9:20 a.m. after developing an engine problem, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The 65-year-old pilot from Michigan tried to make it to an airport but instead brought the plane to a stop in the right-hand shoulder west of Allentown in Weisenberg Township.

ALSO READ: Assault on NJ Transit train conductor leaves passengers stranded

FAA records reveal aircraft details

Neither the pilot nor his passenger, a 34-year-old New Jersey woman were injured during the landing. They were headed to Indiana. The weather at the time was sunny, around 60 degrees, with a light wind, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Eastbound traffic was detoured off the interstate for several hours as the plane was lifted by a tow truck onto a flatbed.

FAA records show the plane was built in 1995. The owner of the plane has requested to keep their identity private. The FAA is investigating.

ALSO READ: Raritan Mall redevelopment plan approved for 276 apartments

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM