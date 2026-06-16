How 4 NJ breweries are celebrating USA’s 250th

People love New Jersey’s many fine breweries. If you love America as well then you’re in for a treat. Breweries in the Garden State are celebrating our nation’s 250th year in a special way.

Glenbrook Brewery | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations) Glenbrook Brewery | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations)

Glenbrook Brewery

Glenbrook Brewery in Morristown joined forces with Laird & Company and created “250th Anniversary Ale. Established 1776.” Our soldiers fighting for independence got through brutal winters at an encampment in Morristown by making a warm drink of molasses, spruce tips and yeast. The beer Glenbrook created is said to have hints of pine and molasses and was aged for almost a year in apple brandy barrels.

Other beers offered to celebrate our nation’s birthday include Midnight Ride American Nitro Stout and Continental American Amber Lager. You’ll find them at 95 Morris Street.

Kings Road Brewing Company | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations) Kings Road Brewing Company | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations)

Kings Road Brewing Company

One fun thing about breweries is how creative they get in naming their creations. You’ll love this one.

Founding Frothers.

This one is drawn from George Washington’s own recipe.

“This low-alcohol brew was often safer than the available water, and was given to troops to help keep them hydrated and boost morale,” the brewery told nj.com. “King’s Road honors the original recipe with authentic ingredients, including rich blackstrap molasses, while making a few thoughtful tweaks to suit the modern palate.”

There’s also Revolutionary Red, a traditional amber ale. Kings Road has two locations. The Haddonfield one is located at 131 Kings Hwy. E. You’ll find the Medford operation at 67 N. Main St.

Flounder Brewing Company | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations) Flounder Brewing Company | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations)

Flounder Brewing Company

How appropriate is it that a brewery in Hillsborough celebrating the 250th year of our nation resides in a 250-year-old barn. They’ve not only released their Victory Town Ale, the brewery is even doing a monthly historical lecture series. That special Victory Town Ale commemorates Hillsborough being one of about 200 U.S. towns through which American and French troops marched on their 700-mile journey to the Siege of Yorktown in 1781.

Flounder Brewing is at 2 Clerico Lane, Hillsborough.

Fort Nonsense Brewing Co. | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations) Fort Nonsense Brewing Co. | edited using Canva (Townsquare Illustrations)

Fort Nonsense Brewing Company

This brewery in Morris County has a whole slate of beers to celebrate the nation’s 250th.

Martha’s Small Beer is a colonial-style beer inspired by genuine historical recipes. You’ll also find Benedict Amber Traitor Ale, and Arnold’s Tavern Porter. There’s even a coffee edition of that last one.

Find them at 220 Franklin Road in Randolph.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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