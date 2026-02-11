Never insult Jersey pizza: Here’s where listeners say the real best slices are
We asked the question about the pizza in New Jersey.
It all started when I realized that I missed National Pizza Day. So in perfect contrarian form, let's talk pizza on the day after, of course.
I committed a bit of a faux pas in Jersey media, mentioning the coal-fired pizza at Frank Pepe's in Connecticut being among the best in the world.
Jersey guys had something to say about that.
Here's a partial list of some of the best pizza in the Garden State, which rivals anything being served in those other states:
Chris in Westfield's recommendation - Salerno's Pizza III in Ewing
Mike in Atlantic City's recommendation - Palermo's II in Lawrence
Lari in Lebanon's recommendation - Millie's coal-fired pizza in Morristown
Buda the comedian's recommendation - Kate and Al's pizza in the Columbus farmers market
Leon in Linwood's recommendation - Carluccio's in Northfield
Jimmy in Browns Mills' recommendation - Mateo's in Hainesport
Maria in Edison's recommendation - Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in Menlo Park
