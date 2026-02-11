We asked the question about the pizza in New Jersey.

It all started when I realized that I missed National Pizza Day. So in perfect contrarian form, let's talk pizza on the day after, of course.

I committed a bit of a faux pas in Jersey media, mentioning the coal-fired pizza at Frank Pepe's in Connecticut being among the best in the world.

Jersey guys had something to say about that.

Here's a partial list of some of the best pizza in the Garden State, which rivals anything being served in those other states:

Chris in Westfield's recommendation - Salerno's Pizza III in Ewing

Mike in Atlantic City's recommendation - Palermo's II in Lawrence

Lari in Lebanon's recommendation - Millie's coal-fired pizza in Morristown

Buda the comedian's recommendation - Kate and Al's pizza in the Columbus farmers market

Leon in Linwood's recommendation - Carluccio's in Northfield

Jimmy in Browns Mills' recommendation - Mateo's in Hainesport

Maria in Edison's recommendation - Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in Menlo Park

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

